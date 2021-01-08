Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Honor MF DOOM On "Ask Anyone"

New York's dynamic rap duo Lice reunited for a fun yet a heartfelt tribute to one of their biggest inspirations MF DOOM. DOOM's untimely passing occurred on Halloween, which is rather fitting for a supervillain. And what better way to pay homage to the legendary MC than to rap over an MF DOOM beat.

DOOM meant a great deal to the underground rap scene, inspiring artists like Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman, who eventually joined forces as Lice. Separately, Rock and Sandman are still ranked highly amongst the most lyrical, causing even newer "mainstream" rappers like Doja Cat to fangirl. The rap duo emerged in 2015 and the last time anyone heard these two was on their joint project Lice Three: Triple Fat Lice, which was released in 2017.

This is one of the few tributes we've heard following one from Lupe Fiasco and OME, not to mention an overwhelming number of rappers sharing their sincerest condolences and memories for one of their favorite rappers.

Lice hopped on MF DOOM's "Da Supafriends" by Vast Aire. Listen below:

Quotable Lyrics:

A bar is not a measure

Of music DOOM was doing it's a unit a buried treasure

No one ever done it better

So i'ma keep my computer on caps lock forever