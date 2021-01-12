Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Connect For MF DOOM Tribute

We lost a lot of people in 2020 but perhaps, few were as shocking as the revelation of MF DOOM's death. It was announced on New Year's Eve that the masked MC passed away on Oct. 31st. His impact on the game didn't go unrecognized as plenty of people offered tributes and sharing stories on how MF DOOM impacted them personally.

Over the weekend, Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman connected for a new song as LICE in tribute to MF DOOM. The rappers tackle "Datura Stramonium” from DOOM's Special Herbs 9 & 0, trading bars as they reflect on DOOM's legacy. Aesop offers a dose of nostalgia as he reflects on his early fandom while Sandman dished out on DOOM"s magic.

Check out Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman's "Ask Anyone" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Larger than life, he had his own Nikes

I'm a Clearweather brand dude but dag, dude

MM... FOOD was the anagram

Fresh put me, I proceeded to put on anyone who I considered famalam