Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Connect For MF DOOM Tribute

Aron A.
January 11, 2021 19:02
Ask Anyone
Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman

LICE offer a tribute to the late MF DOOM with their new track, "Ask Anyone."


We lost a lot of people in 2020 but perhaps, few were as shocking as the revelation of MF DOOM's death. It was announced on New Year's Eve that the masked MC passed away on Oct. 31st. His impact on the game didn't go unrecognized as plenty of people offered tributes and sharing stories on how MF DOOM impacted them personally.

Over the weekend, Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman connected for a new song as LICE in tribute to MF DOOM. The rappers tackle "Datura Stramonium” from DOOM's Special Herbs 9 & 0, trading bars as they reflect on DOOM's legacy. Aesop offers a dose of nostalgia as he reflects on his early fandom while Sandman dished out on DOOM"s magic.

Check out Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman's "Ask Anyone" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Larger than life, he had his own Nikes
I'm a Clearweather brand dude but dag, dude
MM... FOOD was the anagram
Fresh put me, I proceeded to put on anyone who I considered famalam

