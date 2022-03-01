Chris "Breezy" Brown took to his Instagram story, posting a video of his 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori Brown, showing off his pearly whites, adorable laugh, and familial resemblance.

Sitting up in his high chair, Aeko's mother, Ammika Harris, can be heard in the background of the video asking her son to smile for her. "I said smile!" The mother-of-two refers to her baby boy as a "silly man" as he reveals his growing personality instead of just giving his mom a simple smile.

Fans were quick to mention how much Aeko is starting to look like his father saying the two almost look like "twins." In other videos Brown posted to IG, comments were overwhelming, saying how smart Aeko is; "So smart like his daddy [heart eyes]."

Brown and Harris welcomed Aeko into the world back in 2019. The two confirmed their split back in July of last year, however, they seem to be good friends as they co-parent their baby boy together.

Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

What's more, fans speculate that Brown and Harris are still an item. However, back in January, Chris seemingly welcomed a third child into the world with model Diamond Brown, although he has yet to post about this child publicly-- nonetheless, astute fans caught the singer 'liking' a post of the newborn, confirming that the girl is his own. Brown also has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman.

