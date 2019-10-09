Adult film star, Jessica Jaymes, was reported dead at her San Fernando Valley home on Tuesday. She was found by her ex-husband, who went to check up on her, after not hearing from her for a couple of days.

It was reported by her colleagues that she was having seizures for a couple of months, but the autopsy hasn't given us much information. According to a police report, a bunch of painkillers were found in her home, but it is still inconclusive whether they had an effect on her death, or were just used to help with her seizures.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With no will and a net worth of $400,000, Jessica Jaymes clearly never expected to pass away this soon. Her husband, Nadir Marschin, is trying to name himself the administrator of his late wife's estate, which will give him the authority to handle all financial royalties from the 200+ adult scenes she starred in. Her husband also revealed some of her financial information, estimating her personal property at $100,000, her North Hills, CA home at $600,000, as well as her mortgage at $300,000.

The unexpected death of the porn star has led to many responses from fans and entertainers on social media, remembering her for her positive energy and generous nature.

