Adult film actress Dakota Skye, real name Lauren Scott, was found dead at a motorhome near LA on Wednesday. Though the cause of death is unknown, her family has stated that she had serious substance abuse issues, specifically with alcohol and the more dangerous fentanyl. Scott was only 27.



Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Scott was targeted on the internet last month after she posed topless at a George Floyd mural in Santa Barbara with the caption, "Happy #GeorgeFloyd day in #santabarbara <3 #dakotaskye equality&fair treatment for all. Dope mural." Fans and Instagrammers came at the adult film actress for the post, labeling it insensitive and offensive. Scott, who felt that the post was misinterpreted, responded to the post, writing, "I’m celebrating BAD cops being checked with abusing their authority against human beings .. hello. No human being should die getting arrested."

Scott's aunt, Linda Arden, spoke to the U.S. Sun about the death of her niece. "Her real-life story, and how she came to be in that industry, has truly been a tragedy. She died almost exactly two years after her mother, my baby sister's, death which was caused by addiction and alcoholism." Her aunt then went on to describe the trauma that led Scott down this path. "Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse."

Though Scott led a tormented life, her aunt is glad that she may have finally found peace. "She no longer has to walk through this world in pain in her own prison and that gives me comfort to know she no longer has to fight the voices and images that haunted her," Arden said.

Rest In Peace, Lauren Scott (AKA Dakota Skye).

