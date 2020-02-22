There is absolutely nothing wrong with working as an adult entertainer but perhaps it's a good idea to shoot these films away from the general public. CBS LA reports that an adult film was shot inside of a local public library in Santa Monica during business hours after a few scenes were already shot in the streets.

The video, that has since been taken down from PornHub, included a woman showing her naked body parts in the streets of Santa Monica before heading into the library where they filmed a portion of the film. At one point, the woman was seen near the John Muir Elementary school in the area where she allegedly also exposed herself.

The film in question was shot inside of the Santa Monica Public Library - Ocean Park Branch where the woman is seen walking in during business hours before she and her male partner filmed themselves performing sex acts. The male's face, however, was not seen in the footage. The woman in the film is reportedly actress Ellie Eilish.

"God forbid, a child walked in the library and walked right in on the middle of it. That’s my biggest concern,” Janet McLaughlin, a neighbor, said. “Children don’t need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stick to the hotels.”

Attorney Luis Carillo told NBC LA that this could result in the adult film stars having to register as sex offenders. The city has stated that they found the video "deeply disturbing."

This video is deeply disturbing," the statement said. "Lewd acts in the public library are a violation of library rules and against the law. Staff did not have knowledge of the incident when it took place."