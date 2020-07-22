Once upon a time, Adrienne Houghton and Tamar Braxton were co-hosts on The Real. Tamar's exit from the daytime talk show continues to be up for debate as accusations have been thrown around for years about why the singer left the series, but it's believed that all of the ladies are now at least cordial. We previously reported on Tamar's hospitalization after what some have alleged was a suicide attempt. Many of her celebrity friends have come forward with well wishes and kind words, but Adrienne Houghton has decided not to make a statement.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Adrienne recently addressed people who have questioned her silence. "I just think, for me, everything isn't for Instagram," she said. "Everything isn't for social media." She added that while there are parts of her life that she shares with the public, she's still selective with what she speaks about online. "I also think it's important to know that real life is so much important than social media."

"For me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media," Adrienne continued. "I absolutely want to encourage people to pray for [Tamar], but in real life that's what I'm doing... I absolutely believe that we should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts." Swipe through to hear from Adrienne Houghton about her thoughts on Tamar Braxton and social media below.