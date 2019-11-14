Her name was mentioned only briefly in a recent episode of Drink Champs, but it was enough for Adrienne Houghton to want to clear the air on The Real. N.O.R.E. and Fabolous were speaking about Fab's hit single "You Be Killin Em" on Drink Champs and the host questioned him about the track initially being "for that girl from The View. Lenny S.’s girl. I heard that that was the beat for [Adrienne]’s song. Lenny S. played it for her, she loved it. Then he played it for you."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On The Real, Adrienne said, "To set the story straight, the song, the track was absolutely made for me. Back when I was signed to Def Jam...I was dating Lenny and we actually got studio time with Ryan Leslie who is an incredible producer, and I was telling Ryan, 'This is the kinda music that I want.' Crazy enough, my album that never came out was titled Unapologetic, which later was [the title of] Rihanna's."

"I really wanted something that felt hard and had this vibe, I was being very outspoken on the album," Adrienne continued. "And I was like, 'I want something that feels [she mimics a beat].'" She stated that Ryan specifically made the beat for her and then they began searching for writers, but they may have taken too long because Lenny told them that he was going to give it to Fab. "It ended up being the smash song 'You Be Killin Em.'" Watch the clip below.