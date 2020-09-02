Adrien Broner Wants All The "Static" On His New Single

Adrien Broner is really committed to becoming a rapper. While he's held multiple world championships over the course of his illustrious career, he's hinted at the idea of retiring on a few occasions, though it's hard to determine whether it'll last. Rapping seems to be what he plans on putting his focus towards moving forward. He's released projects in the past such as Wanted and his joint project with Cook LaFlare, ABC, along with collaborations with some big artists.

Now, he's preparing the release of his new project, Still Adjustin' To Fame. The rapper unleashed his new single, "Static" which showcases his more trap-melody stylings as he reflects on the trials and tribulations he's had to overcome throughout his life. Check out his single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tore my ACL, I ain't shit to play with

Keep two .40's on me, I'm a 80s baby

I can see the future, y'all speculating

If I bought tomorrow, that'd be so Raven