Adrien Broner Wants All The "Static" On His New Single

Aron A.
September 01, 2020 21:01
Adrien Broner unleashes his new single, "Static."


Adrien Broner is really committed to becoming a rapper. While he's held multiple world championships over the course of his illustrious career, he's hinted at the idea of retiring on a few occasions, though it's hard to determine whether it'll last. Rapping seems to be what he plans on putting his focus towards moving forward. He's released projects in the past such as Wanted and his joint project with Cook LaFlare, ABC, along with collaborations with some big artists.

Now, he's preparing the release of his new project, Still Adjustin' To Fame. The rapper unleashed his new single, "Static" which showcases his more trap-melody stylings as he reflects on the trials and tribulations he's had to overcome throughout his life. Check out his single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tore my ACL, I ain't shit to play with
Keep two .40's on me, I'm a 80s baby
I can see the future, y'all speculating
If I bought tomorrow, that'd be so Raven

