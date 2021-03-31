The announcement of Quavo and Saweetie's breakup already had fans choosing sides, but celebrities are drawing lines, as well. On Tuesday (March 30), a video of a physical altercation reportedly involving Quavo and Saweetie surfaced. The two artists began dating back in 2018 and by the look of things, they were happily in love. They showed up on red carpets together, posed for cute photos on social media, and Saweetie often bragged about the expensive gifts her Migos boyfriend lavished her with. It's clear things weren't what they seemed, and after Quavo caught heat over the recently released elevator clip, champion boxer Adrien Broner has stated that he supports the Atlanta artist.

"I ain't see nothing wrong in that video if you ask me," Broner wrote on Instagram. "That's black love if me and my significant other don't argue like that den I don't want her cause I rather have somebody who might punch me while I'm sleep before I take a beautiful women who sneak off and f*ck another N*gga while I'm sleep... it's the black tough love for me."



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

In the caption, Broner continued his thoughts. "@quavohuncho I’m behind you my n*gga keep yo head up we all know you was a great N*gga to that women and it ain’t my business but I hate to see another black man get tore down in this world[strong arm emoji]#Culture3." Check out Broner's post below and let us know if you agree with him.