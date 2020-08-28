It was time for Adrien Broner to come face-to-face with a judge in connection with a 2018 sexual assault case. The champion boxer is accused of having inappropriate contact with a woman at a nightclub in Cleveland's Warehouse District, and in November 2018, he received multiple charges including misdemeanors sexual imposition and abduction as well as gross sexual imposition. Five months later, Broner pleaded guilty to assault and received two years probation, but he violated the terms of his sentence.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

The 31-year-old stood before a judge Cleveland who wanted to teach Broner a lesson. After sentencing him to spend seven days in the Cuyahoga County Jail, she said she hoped that this time behind bars would be a "wake-up call" for the boxing champ. A report states that Broner told the judge that his wife was leaving him and he wasn't doing well personally. He admitted that he needed counseling, especially considering he was arrested back in March for driving while intoxicated.

After his weeklong stint in jail is over, it's unclear where Broner's career is headed. For months, Broner has been promoting his mixtape that, at the moment, has yet to receive a release date. The boxer also previously announced his retirement from the ring, but he's recently stated that he'll be returning to his beloved sport before year's end.

