He may have made headlines recently for his run-ins with the law, but Adrien Broner has reappeared with a message about relationships. In a culture of DMs and side pieces, the boxing champ took to Instagram to share that he's not the type of man to creep around with any of his friends' ladies. There are plenty of people who follow their friends' significant others on social media or talk about how good looking their partners might be, but Broner said that's a no-go for him.



Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer / Getty Images

"I don't even look at my n*ggas girlfriend or wives I don't care how bad they are," he wrote. "I don't follow them on social media or nothing if I say you my n*gga or brotha your wife or girlfriend super off limits and I'm go protect them how I protect you." His message was reposted by The Shade Room and gained over 239K likes.

Snoop Dogg weighed in to give the message a strong arm emoji along with the words "Bro code." Thousands of others commented that this is the way that all people should think about their friend's partners, calling Adrien Broner's words the "law." Do you agree with what he had to say?