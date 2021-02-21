Adrien Broner's boxing career has stalled in recent years as he has lost some fights in unspectacular fashion. While Broner started his career with a ton of promise, it became clear that he wasn't taking it all seriously enough. Following a loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019, Broner was ridiculed, especially after coming out and claiming that he actually won the fight. Since that time, Broner has been training for a new opportunity, and on Saturday, he got it as he fought Jovanie Santiago.

Broner ended up winning the match thanks to a unanimous decision. While Broner started out slow, he rallied in the later rounds and was able to deliver a strong performance that will certainly draw the attention of various fighters. After the fight, Broner spoke about his win and what it means to him moving forward.

"That was cool. I want to go home and really look at my fight. I haven't fought in two years," Broner said. "I felt good and I felt like I won the fight. It felt like I beat him with the jab, honestly. It feels good to get my hand raised."

This is a positive development for Broner who has complained of being low on cash. With this win, Broner certainly received a nice payday, and he will likely continue to get these purses in the future, as the win propels the fighter into more bouts.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images