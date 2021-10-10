Adrien Broner took a trip to Kentucky this weekend and unfortunately for him, it has landed him in jail, according to TMZ. Broner was arrested on Sunday morning at just 1 AM and it's all because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Ohio. Once making his way to the Kenton County Jail, Broner had to get a mugshot and was even hit with charges of "fugitive from another state."

At the time of his arrest, it was not made clear what the warrant in Ohio was for, although as TMZ reports, it could very well have to do with the assault lawsuit he dealt with just last year. As part of the suit, Broner had to go through a treatment program, although based on records, he has yet to actually take part in it. For now, however, the reason for the warrant is still largely unknown.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As for Broner's potential release, a bond has not been set, and it is believed that Broner will be sent back to Ohio before such a thing could happen. Needless to say, Broner has a lot that needs to be dealt with right now, and as a result, it could be a while before we see him back in the ring.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

[Via]