Adrian Wojnarowski is easily the most well-known NBA insider, aside from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Wojnarowski works for ESPN and has been known for breaking trades and free agency deals, with quick efficiency. Whenever Woj comes through with a scoop, fans around the NBA refer to it as a "Woj" bomb. While these Woj bombs have been plentiful during the NBA hiatus, it's his most recent Woj bomb that has everyone's attention.

According to Missouri senator Josh Hawley, Wojnarowski recently sent him an e-mail that simply read: "Fuck You." As Hawley explains, these hostile words were in response to Hawley's letter which criticized the NBA for not taking action against the Chinese government. Of course, this was a large issue at the beginning of the season, as Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey criticized the Chinese administration.

Hawley also criticized the NBA for not showing support to the military and law enforcement. Clearly, Woj didn't seem too pleased with these remarks and let his feelings be known. However, at this stage, Woj has not confirmed whether or not he actually sent the e-mail, or if it was doctored.

Regardless, this is going to be an HR and PR nightmare for ESPN, who are set to broadcast the remaining NBA games.