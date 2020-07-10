Adrian Wojnarowski found himself embroiled in a bit of a controversy today after an e-mail he sent to a United States senator was revealed. The senator in question is Josh Hawley from Missouri, who took to Twitter with an e-mail from Wojnarowski that simply read "Fuck You." This response from Woj came following Hawley's open letter criticizing the NBA and ESPN for not denouncing the Chinese government. In fact, Hawley even criticized the league for not supporting the troops and other forms of law enforcement.

As you can imagine, Wojnarowski's e-mail went fairly viral on social media, which led to a bit of a firestorm. After a couple of hours, Woj took to Twitter where he issued a heartfelt apology for his actions. Woj went on to say that he regrets his words and didn't want to represent ESPN in a negative way. He also vowed to apologize directly to Senator Hawley.

While this is certainly not the position Woj or ESPN wants to be in, it will be interesting to see what happens moving forward. Wojnarowski is one of ESPN's most prized insiders, which means he probably won't be punished too harshly.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.