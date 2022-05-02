In February of this year, Adrian Peterson was on a flight with his wife Ashley during Super Bowl Sunday. According to TMZ, Peterson and his wife got into an argument, which police say turned physical. Ashely was left with a mark on her hand, and Peterson was ultimately arrested and even spent a brief period of time in jail.

The case was promptly given to the Los Angeles City Attorney, and there was a chance that Peterson could end up facing some misdemeanor charges in relation to the case. In the end, however, that is not what happened as TMZ is reporting that Peterson has been able to skirt charges in his case.

Instead of being hit with charges, Peterson was able to negotiate a better deal. Over the next six months, the former NFL superstar will have to go and take 20 courses that touch on topics such as alcohol counseling and even domestic violence. These kinds of deals are typically quite common, and there is no doubt that this was a better option than being hit with formal charges.

This is still a developing story

