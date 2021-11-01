Today, the Tennessee Titans got some very bad news as it was revealed that running back Derrick Henry will miss up to 10 weeks after getting surgery on his foot. The injury was sustained yesterday in a game against the Indianapolis Colts, and fans are very worried about what is going to happen to the team now that they don't have their best offensive player on the field.

With Henry gone, it should come as no surprise that the Titans are now scrambling to find a bonafide replacement who can pick up some of the slack that has now been left behind. It's not going to be an easy task, although the Titans still seem determined to at least find one player who is up to the task.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Titans have reached out to future Hall-Of-Famer Adrian Peterson who last played for the Detroit Lions in 2020. Peterson is going to work out with the team this week, and if he shows enough promise, then the Titans are likely to extend an offer his way. At 36 years old, Peterson is still effective, and he seems like a solid choice for this six to 10-week stretch.

There are still other running backs who could win the job, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates on this situation.