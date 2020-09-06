Adrian Peterson is signing with the Detroit Lions according to ESPN. "They're giving me an opportunity to play," Peterson told NFL reporter Josina Anderson. "I know Coach Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better."

Peterson is signing a one-year, $1.05 million deal that includes incentives. The veteran running back will be reunited with his former offensive coordinator while on the Minnesota Vikings, Darrell Bevell. After 10 years with the Vikings, AP bounced around a little bit playing in New Orleans, Arizona, and Washington. Kerryon Johnson and 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift are slated to start above Peterson on the depth chart.

Last season, AP rushed for 898 yards on 211 attempts for the Washington Football Team, which outperformed several other running backs in the league. Still, Washington released AP. After the release, Peterson told ESPN's John Keim that he was shocked by Washington's decision and "without a doubt" wanted to keep playing "We'll see what happens. ... Every new chapter is a blessing," Peterson stated. "Whatever comes next, I'll be blessed to attack it. I can't be down on myself. I know it wasn't because of my ability or inabilities to do something. It came down to those guys making their decision."