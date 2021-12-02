Adrian Peterson is one of the best running backs in the history of the NFL, and while he might be 36, he is still getting a ton of great opportunities within the NFL. For instance, Peterson was on the Tennessee Titans just a few weeks ago, however, he ended up getting released. Now, Peterson has just been signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, and he is looking to make the most out of that opportunity, as well.

With Peterson making his way to Seattle this week, he got to speak to reporters about his new role with the team and how he ended up with the club. As he explains, his decision was an easy one as he saw the perfect place to do what he's done for the vast majority of his life.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“For the love of the game,” Peterson said. “Just coming out and being a leader, bringing the extra energy to the facility. Also, on the field as well, that’s kind of what we are judged off of. The biggest impact you can make is on an individual.” Based on these comments, it's clear that Peterson is ready to make an impact, even if it's a limited one.

The Seahawks have not had a lot of reasons to be excited this year, however, Peterson's presence could certainly inject some energy into the franchise. With just six games left, the team might as well make the most of it.