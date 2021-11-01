Earlier today, the Tennessee Titans had a bombshell dropped on them as it was revealed that Derrick Henry would have to miss up to 10 weeks with a foot injury. In fact, Henry is going to be getting surgery on Tuesday morning, which pretty well confirms that he will have to miss at least two months of action.

The Titans immediately began to work fast following the news as they looked for running backs to sign with the team. It was eventually reported that the Titans were going to host a workout for Adrian Peterson, who hasn't played a snap since January of 2021. This was good news for the Titans, and now, it looks like he's won himself a spot with the team.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Peterson has signed to the Titans and as it stands, he is simply a practice squad player. This is simply a formality as Peterson has reportedly been told that he will, indeed, be moved up to the regular roster in time for next week. Peterson's inclusion on the team comes at a crucial time, and it will be interesting to see how well he can perform at 36 years old.

