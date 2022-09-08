This Saturday, Adrian Peterson will be delving into a whole new world. He will be making his boxing debut, and it will be against none other than Le'Veon Bell. The two former NFL running backs will get to fight against each other, and fans are hoping for a solid match.

In the lead-up to this bout, the two have been putting in work, and both Bell and Peterson have offered up some impressive clips while sparring. Having said that, we will only get a sense of their skills once the fight actually starts.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

According to TMZ Sports, Peterson is looking forward to the match, however, he does have his sights set on the NFL. He would still like to play, and there are three teams out there that he is interested in. Whether or not these teams would ever sign him, still remains to be seen.

"There's a couple teams out there," Peterson said. "Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don't know what need they'll have at running back. San Fran would be a good look."

At 37, it would be difficult for Peterson to get another shot in the NFL. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the NFL world.

