Adrian Peterson is retired from the NFL and now, he is setting his sights on a potential career in boxing. His first fight is going to be against Le'Veon Bell, who also appears to be retired from the NFL. Both of these men were elite running backs during their prime, and it is going to be interesting to see who comes out on top.

In the Instagram post down below, you can see that this fight is going to go down on Saturday, September 10th in Los Angeles. It is going to be a very interesting event, and fans are looking forward to seeing how these two former NFL juggernauts will match up against each other.





According to some new footage from TMZ, Peterson is showing a ton of promise in the ring. For instance, in the video below, you can see Peterson flattening his sparring partner. Peterson offered a huge punch with his left hand and it was enough to knock the sparring partner to the ground. It was an impressive showing, and if you're Le'Veon Bell, you have to be somewhat concerned.

With the fight coming up in just under a month, let us know who you think will win, in the comments down below.

