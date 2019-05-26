mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Adrian Marcel Shines On New Album "98th"

Milca P.
May 25, 2019 22:34
1.4K Views
82
1
CoverCover

98th
Adrian Marcel

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
93% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Adrian Marcel drops off "98th."


As promised, crooner Adrian Marcel has delivered on his sophomore studio album by way of 98th, his first release under his Third Voice Music group label.

The venture officially denotes his departure from Universal Music Group and finds Marcel once more asserting himself as an R&B fundamentalist, carrying the torch for purists everywhere while managing to craft an updated catalog that spans the speakers of generations.

Names after Oakland's 98th Avenue, which Marcel once called home, the new project is the singer's most compelling work to date and exposes listeners to an artist who has embraced change and growth with open arms, as exemplified by the textured sounds woven throughout the track list.

Listen now.

Adrian Marcel Mixtapes new album 98th rnb r&b
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Adrian Marcel Shines On New Album "98th"
82
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject