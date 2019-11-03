Adrian Marcel Joined By Casey Veggies On "Can't Go For That" Remix

Earlier this year, Adrian Marcel shared his 98th album, returning with 15 new tracks to deliver on an update since 2017's GMFU output.

Since then, the crooner went on to flex his acting chops with a starring role in the television biopic The Bobby DeBarge Story, taking on the role of James DeBarge.

Now, after supporting 98th with a visual and launching the second semester of his "Marcel University" masterclass series, the crooner revisits 98th and brings in a little help from his pal Casey Veggies for the assist on the remix for "Can't Go For That." On the cut, the two men set their respective boundaries in love and relationships.

Quotable Lyrics

I think I’m done

Can’t do this forever

I must be done

If I stay it’s whatever

I can take a lot of things baby

But I can’t go for that