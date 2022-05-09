Adreian Payne tragically passed away this morning at the age of 31. This news came as a big shock to the NBA community, especially those he got to play basketball with. At the time of his passing, it seemed as though there was no cause of death. Now, however, some truly harrowing news has been reported by TMZ.

According to the outlet, Payne was shot and killed in the early hours of Monday morning in Orange Country, Florida. Authorities were called to respond to the shooting and while Payne was transported to the hospital, he ultimately died of his injuries.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Not soon after the shooting took place, the police were able to arrest a 29-year-old suspect by the name of Lawrence Dority. The man has been booked and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

As for Payne, he was a standout at Michigan State as he played there for four seasons. From there, he got to play in the NBA for a little bit as he was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks. Eventually, Payne found himself playing overseas where his career took him to Greece and Italy.

Our hearts go out to Payne's family and friends during this very difficult time.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

