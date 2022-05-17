While 4-year-old Adonis Graham spent the first few years of his life hiding away from the world, recently, his parents – Drake and Sophie Brussaux – have been sharing a lot more of him with their followers. Of course, the rapper often takes the young boy along with him to sit courtside at NBA games (or even to play on his own court in his Toronto mansion) but Adonis' mother has plenty of fun activities that she loves to do with her child as well.

The curly-haired child has been front and center on Brussaux's Instagram page over the past few weeks. Earlier this month we received a beautiful Mother's Day portrait that saw them smiling for the camera in their Sunday best, and not long after that, the French creative showed off some of her own artwork, along with Adonis'.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

"A little progress pic, we paint together and deep condition together," she wrote, revealing that she and Adonis like to bled their paint nights and beauty routine into one.

If you didn't already know – apart from her past career in the adult entertainment industry – Brussaux is also an incredibly talented artist, as shown on her social media page, and it looks as though her offspring is due to follow in her footsteps.





On Monday, May 16th, Adonis made a very cute return to his mother's page; this time the duo posed in matching martial arts outfits, the 32-year-old leaning down to embrace her little boy. "This is a proud mama post," she wrote in the caption.

Though she didn't explicitly share why she's so proud of her and Drake's little one, it's entirely possible he could be killing it in karate classes, the same way he seems to champion everything else he attempts – check Sophie Brussaux's latest IG upload out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



