Popular streamer Adin Ross got the surprise of his life when he was checking out Tekashi 6ix9ine's stream, noticing his sister in the background of the rapper's room.

There are a few people that you probably wouldn't want to let your loved ones near... 6ix9ine may be one of those people. Given his troubling criminal history, as well as his penchant for getting on other rappers' nerves, he's just somebody that many would rather avoid. After noticing that his sister was hanging out with 6ix9ine and his buddies, Adin Ross raged on his stream, screaming and questioning what was happening.

"Wait... wait, why is my sister with Tekashi?" asked Ross with a very quizzical look on his face. "Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa!!! Oh hell no! Oh f*ck no! Can y'all tell me why I just opened up Twitter and saw my sister's boobs?"



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Immediately, the influencer grew terribly silent, looking as down bad as it gets. The chat jumped off the chains as Ross looked into his computer screen, empty as ever.

Some fans are claiming that this moment was staged, while others think it was a genuine moment of shock from the streamer after catching his sister with 6ix9ine. Watch the video below and let us know what you think. What would you do if you caught your sister hanging out with 6ix9ine?



