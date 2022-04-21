Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest streamers on Twitch right now. Whether you like it or not, Ross has a huge chokehold on the platform as he is frequently amassing tens of thousands of live viewers, all while boasting upwards of 4 million followers on the platform. He has had some pretty iconic streams with some of hip-hop's biggest names, and there is no doubt that he is a voice for that Gen Z demographic who still plays games like Call of Duty and NBA 2K.

Unfortunately for Ross and his fans, the streamer was banned from Twitch for the fifth time, on Wednesday. The ban is for an indefinite amount of time, which means no one actually knows when Ross will be able to return to streaming. For now, however, fans will have to make do without him.

Ross took to Twitter following the ban with a tweet stating how he still has no clue why he got punished. Twitch has always been bad about communicating why they ban their users, and this situation is no different.

“I got banned on Twitch, indefinitely,” Ross wrote. “I am not sure what I said though? I’m not sure what I did? It occurred on stream or VOD? I don’t know man.”

Image via Twitter

Perhaps Ross will get some clarity on the situation over the coming days. In the meantime, he could very well move over to YouTube, which is a lot more lenient with its streaming rules.