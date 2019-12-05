Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Slides will be releasing in a trio of new colorways this Friday, December 6, including an exclusive "Desert Sand" iteration that will only be available on yeezysupply.com.

According to Adidas, the updated Yeezy Slides are highlighted by an injected EVA foam to provide lightweight durability, while the soft top layer in the footbed offers immediate step in comfort. The outsole also comes equipped with strategic groove placement allowing for optimal comfort and traction, just in case you need to cut on a dime while taking out the trash.

In addition to the aforementioned "Desert Sand" colorway, the Adidas Yeezy Slides will be available in "Resin" and "Bone" colorways this Friday at select retailers and adidas.com/Yeezy. Adult sizes will retail for $55 each while kids and infants sizes check in at $45 and $35, respectively.

Take a look at the "Resin" and "Bone" Yeezy Slides below, and click here to preview some of the other Yeezys dropping this month.

"Resin" Yeezy Slide/Adidas

"Bone" Yeezy Slide/Adidas

