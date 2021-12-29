It’s the year of Yeezy. While 2022 is set to include the upcoming “Dazzling Blue” and “Onyx” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, adidas is expected to add two new additions to the sneaker line. The Yeezy footwear line will be expanding to include two new Yeezy slides featuring those emblematic earth tones.

Next year, the Yeezy slide is expected to arrive in a tonal black and multicolored “MX” colorway. Based on mockups provided by Yeezy Influence on Instagram, the first pair will be donned in solid black. The “MX” colorway will resemble previous colorways like the “MX Oat” and “MX Rock” Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The silhouette will keep the same materials, constructed of injected EVA foam from top to bottom.



Nick Wilson/Getty Images

This year, the Yeezy slide was released in a handful of tonal colorways including “Ochre”, “Pure”, “Soot”, and “Core”. More favorable colorways were seen on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Yeezy 700 V3, and the Yeezy Boost 700. There haven’t been many deviations from the iconic nude colorways, so the “MX” treatment on the slides may be a new fan favorite.

Kanye has an affinity for tonal attire, especially since the release of his 10th studio album Donda. Reminiscent of his own style, most of the releases expected next year will not stray from those earthy themes but sneakerheads can expect some new treatments for the YZY KNIT RNR and the Yeezy Boost 700 v2.

Current release dates are not concrete, but the rollout is expected to begin in Spring 2022.





[Via] + [Via]