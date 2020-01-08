Sneakerheads have been waiting with bated breathe for the Adidas Yeezy Quantum Basketball shoe. If you've been paying attention to sneakers over the last two years, then you know how much this shoe has been teased. Kanye West has been tight-lipped about the production of this silhouette and whether or not it will come out anytime soon. For now, the OG colorway is slated for the Spring of this year although whether or not it actually drops remains to be seen.

According to @pyleaks, a brand new colorway has emerged. This time, the shoe is going for a triple-black aesthetic and is being dubbed "Barium." As you can see from the tweet below, it is believed that this shoe will drop in the second half of this year which means it will come right on time for the start of the basketball season.

For now, very little is known about this colorway and its validity. We are still waiting on the release of the OG colorway which means this colorway could see some delays. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

