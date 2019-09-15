If you're a fan of Kanye West's Yeezy brand, you probably remember the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas which caught a lot of flack at first for . resembling the Reebok Classic. The shoe was a bit of a change of pace for the Yeezy brand considering how wild their other shoes look in terms of silhouette. With the Powerphase, it's clear Kanye was going for more of an everyday, classic look and he pulled it off to perfection.

There hasn't been a new Powerphase colorway for about a year and some change now so it only makes sense they revive the shoe before the Fall. According to the Instagram account @yeezyseason2, three Powerphase colorways will be releasing on Wednesday, September 18th. These colorways are called "Simple Brown," "Clear Brown," and "Quite Grey." Each colorway can be seen in the Instagram post below and as you can see, they are pretty tonal and lowkey.

It seems as though these will actually be made with suede as opposed to leather which is good news for sneakerheads who didn't like the plushness of the original batch of Powerphase. Stay tuned for updates on this release just in case anything changes.