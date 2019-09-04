If you're a fan of Kanye West and his popular Yeezy line, then you're well aware of the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. The shoe had considerable popularity back in 2017 and was a bit of a departure for West when it comes to the designs he typically promotes. Most of Ye's shoes are out of the ordinary in terms of their silhouette, but the Powerphase looks like your typical lifestyle shoe. Since the original three colorways came out, we haven't seen another Powerphase since and fans have been wondering when it would eventually make a return.

Well, thanks to a recent release calendar, it seems as though the month of September will see our first Powerphase release in over a year. In a post from Instagram sneaker account @yeezyseason2, a "Clear Brown" colorway of the Powerphase is set to release in a couple of weeks. As the name suggests, the show has a light, sandy brown color that works well within the color pallet set forth by the Powerphase in the past.

As of right now, it appears as though this shoe will be released on Wednesday, September 18th although Adidas has yet to make any confirmations. Stay tuned for more information as we will be sure to bring it to you.