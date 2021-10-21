Kanye West has produced a lot of great shoes during his time with Yeezy, and while some designs are ridiculed by fans, there is no doubt that they still get a lot of love on the retail side. One such sneaker is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner which is known for looking like a futuristic pair of space Crocs. The shoe was hated on at first but since the first few releases, fans have come around on the sneaker, and now, it's impossible to cop a pair as they always sell out right away.

The latest AdidasYeezy Foam Runner to be teased online is the all-red "Vermillion" offering, which can be found in the official images below. This sneaker has some very obvious "Red October" vibes and if you are a fan of Kanye's Nike shoes, then this model will come as a breath of fresh air. The monochromatic look suits the silhouette perfectly, and we're sure fans will be eager to cop a pair.

As for the release date, these will be coming out next Friday, October 29th for a modest price of $80 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

