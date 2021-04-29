One of the more polarizing shoes coming out of the Yeezy camp right now is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. The shoe is known for looking like a giant pair of space crocs, however, you can't deny that people still enjoy these. Most Yeezy shoes sell for over $200 and considering these cost only $80, it should be no surprise that there are people out there who would be hyped up to get these.

A plethora of new colorways have been shown off over the past few months and now, Yeezy Mafia has unveiled yet another offering. This time, the shoe has been dubbed "Ochre" and in the photos below, you can see how the shoe has a solid mustard yellow upper. The colorway is fairly simple and overall, what you see is what you get. You either love this shade or you hate it, but no matter what, it is probably going to sell out instantly.

For now, no release date has been revealed although these are expected to drop in July, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia