Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Foam Runner was one of the most scrutinized shoes of the last year. When fans first saw photos of it, they couldn't believe how brazen West had become with his various different silhouettes. As is the case with pretty well all Yeezy shoes, fans came around on these, and now, they are beloved. They only cost $80 USD and they are pretty comfortable for lounging around. While they may not be an everyday go-to item, they have certainly captured people's attention.

New colorways are constantly being shown off online, and now, we have a fresh look at the "MX Sand Grey" offering thanks to Yeezy Mafia. In the images below, you can see that the shoe is covered in two different tones of brown, while light bluish-grey and pink are sprinkled all the way throughout. It is an interesting mixture of different tones while maintaining the same pallet. Overall, these are very unique and it will be interesting to see what the fan response is.

As for the release date, it is believed that these will be dropping in December, although nothing has been confirmed. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and details on these.





Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia