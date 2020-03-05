Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been leading the charge in terms of streetwear over the last few years. Kanye's Yeezy sneakers are incredibly popular and continue to sell out on every drop. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that the artist and designer is always looking for some new silhouettes. Perhaps the most bizarre silhouette to be revealed is the Yeezy Foam Runner which is made of Algae and contains numerous holes throughout the upper. It's a minimalist aesthetic that certainly won't appeal to everybody but at $75 USD, you never know how many people may want to cop.

While the white colorway of the Foam Runner is supposed to release soon, an all-red version has been revealed thanks to none other than A$AP Ferg. As you can see from the images below, the sneaker is covered in red which gives it that "Red October" aesthetic. There is no release date for these although if you're a Yeezy fan, these sneakers will definitely hold a special place in your heart.

Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping.

Image via asapferg

Image via asapferg

Image via asapferg