When Kanye West unveiled the Yeezy Foam Runner just a couple of years ago, there weren't very many people out there who thought it was a good idea. The shoe looks like a pair of crocs from outer space and depending on the shape of your foot, these could get pretty out of hand. However, fans eventually came around, and now, it is a shoe that constantly sells out as it only goes for $80 USD. New colorways have been introduced over the last few months and today, it was revealed that an all-red model will be hitting the market.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this new colorway is called "Vermillion" although we're sure some people out there are going to try and call these the "Red Octobers." It's the Foam Runner shape everyone already knows except this time around, it is completely dressed from head to toe in some red materials. It's a flashy offering and it's also one that fans have been waiting for.

For now, the release has been set for October although official details should be coming soon. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas