Kanye West is one of the richest men in the United States as a recent report revealed that he is worth over $6 billion. Much of this wealth comes from his Yeezy brand which has quickly become one of the most relevant sneaker entities in the entire world. Every single year, Kanye comes through with more and more Yeezy models, and in 2021, he has plenty of big releases up his sleeve.

One of the most recent models to be revealed is the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot in "Taupe Blue" which was shown off by the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia. As you can see in the post below, the boot has a blue midsole and mudguard, while the rest of the boot is blessed by some beige materials all throughout the upper.

As for the release date, Yeezy Mafia is reporting that these will be coming out on March 29th which means the official drop is only over a week away. This will be exciting news for all of you Yeezy fans out there, especially if you've been looking at getting your hands on some boots.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the world of sneakers and be sure to let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia