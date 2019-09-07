Kanye West has released a plethora of Yeezy models over the last few years and while his lifestyle sneakers tend to be what get the most attention, there is no denying the fashion sense behind his Desert Boot silhouette. This chunky boot is perfect for the Winter and all-terrain surfaces while also maintaining some pretty nice stylistic elements. Over the past few months, it seemed as though the Desert Boot was taking a backseat to some of West's other Yeezy creations but this month, that's all about to change.

It is rumored that on Saturday, September 14th, the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot will make its triumphant return in three colorways: Oil, Rock, and Salt. According to @yeezyseason2, the rock model is brown, the salt model is white, while the oil version will come in black and deep brown. Each colorway is fairly solid and if you're looking for some neutral colored boots for the Winter, these are definitely the way to go.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this release as we will bring you all of the latest information once it becomes available. Let us know in the comments how you feel about these boots and whether or not you plan on copping.