Kanye West has some brand new sneaker models on the horizon and fans are curious to see what kind of colorways will be dropping in the future. One shoe that the Yeezy brand has teased as of late is the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit which is set to debut in a lovely "Slate Blue" offering, which can be seen in the official images below.

The shoe has a very unique construction that isn't exactly conducive to a high performance basketball shoe. For instance, the upper is covered in Primeknit all while the cuff of the shoe has a sock-like feel to it. It remains to be seen just how supportive these kicks are, especially since the Primeknit isn't reinforced with anything. This shoe seems to have Boost in the midsole, which will at least make them a bit more comfortable.

If you are hoping to get your hands on this brand new shoe, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, December 16th, for a price of $300 USD. Pairs will be sold on the Confirmed App, so you can be sure these will be fairly limited. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

