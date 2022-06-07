Kanye West has always tried to innovate with his shoes and that is no different with his Yeezy basketball pieces. The AdidasYeezy BSKTBL QNTM was a huge release a couple of years ago, and in 2022, he updated the basketball line with something fresh and new. This new model is called the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit and it has already been released in a couple of colorways.

The latest offering to receive official images is the "Slate Azure" model which can be found below. As you can see from these images, the shoe has a mostly beige upper that has some blue mixed in as well. The long black sock-lick cuff doesn't lend itself well to the court per se, however, it is definitely a bit of a scene-stealer.

Fans of this sneaker will be able to cop it as of Friday, June 10th for a price of $300 USD over at Adidas.com/Yeezy. The Yeezy basketball lineup is definitely getting more interesting and this proves to be a unique model. Let us know what you think about it, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

