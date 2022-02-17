Kanye West's Yeezy brand has entered the world of basketball shoes over the past couple of years, and with that, we have received some pretty unique silhouettes. One such shoe is the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit, which debuted just last year. There have been a few colorways so far, and it seems like Adidas is keen on delivering even more new offerings to the market. One of those models is the "Energy Glow" BSKTBL Knit, found down below.

As you can see, this shoe has an upper completely made of knit materials, which makes sense given the name. In terms of the colors, we get a nice greenish-yellow, which makes the shoe really pop. From there, black is placed on the sock portion of the shoe, all while the Boost midsole is encased with white plastic. It makes for a solid aesthetic that will certainly entice some of the hoopers out there.

For those looking to get their hands on these, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, Friday, February 18th for a price of $300 USD. These will be available on the Confirmed App, so you best be sure they will be pretty limited. Let us know what you think of the brand new shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Adidas

