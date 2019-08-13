It was a big day for Yeezy fans yesterday as the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" restocked on the two-year anniversary of it being released through Yeezy Supply. Fans were only given a few minutes to scoop up some pairs as the stock was low and the demand was fairly high. This is easily one of the most sought after Yeezy sneakers of all-time thanks to its unique look and the fact that it single-handedly started the whole dad shoe craze. Whether you like the shoe or not, there is no denying its impact and on Monday, fans were reminded of why it's so popular.

Image via Adidas

Interestingly enough, it appears as though yesterday wasn't the final restock after all. According to Sole Collector, the "Wave Runner" will restock on Saturday, August 17th in full family sizing. As per usual, the adult pairs will be going for $300 USD while the infant pairs are $150 USD. Instead of just adidas.com, the restock will also be happening on Yeezy Supply as well as some retailers which have not been revealed yet.

If you've missed out on all of the other releases of this shoe, then Saturday could be your last chance to cop what could be considered as one of the best Yeezys of all-time.