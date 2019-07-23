Kanye West helped start the dad shoe wave in the late stages of 2017 thanks to his Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette. The first colorway to ever come out was the Wave Runner and at first, people thought he was crazy for bringing such a shoe to the table. The sneaker featured a chunky midsole and funky tooling on the upper while all sorts of colors clashed together. Over time, people came around on the "Wave Runner" and it soon became one of the most popular and sought after Yeezy models of all time.

Last month, it was revealed that the "Wave Runner" would be restocked, although a date was unknown. Thanks to Yeezy insiders @yeezymafia, we now have a tentative release date. According to the post below, the shoe will be coming out in full family sizing on August 17th, although it's unknown what kind of methods will be used for the release.

For now, this is simply a rumor and has not been confirmed by Adidas, although Yeezy Mafia typically has a good track record when it comes to these kinds of matters. Will you be looking to cop the restock or are you over this particular colorway?