Kanye West's most infamous Yeezy shoe could very well be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner," which was created all the way back in 2017. This is a sneaker that confused a lot of people at the time, although now, it is very clearly one of his best creations to date. The "Wave Runner" color has been highly sought after, and the Yeezy brand is well aware of this. Over the years, there have been various restocks, and according to Yeezy Influence, another one is on the way.

As you can see, this shoe is known for its grey upper that is complemented by teal and orange highlights. The light pastel yellow laces add a unique twist to the overall look of the sneaker, and as a whole, this is easily one of the best Yeezys to ever be produced. Of course, some fans might disagree with this, however, the influence of this shoe is unlike anything we have seen in the past decade or so.

If you are interested in copping the restock, then you will be able to get these next month on March 22nd for a price of $300 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas