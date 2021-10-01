When Kanye West came out with the Adidas Yeezy 700 "Wave Runner" back in 2017, there were a lot of fans out there who were skeptical. The shoe was unlike anything that Kanye had put out before, and no one really knew whether or not it would catch on. Eventually, the shoe became a massive success and to this day, it is one of the most celebrated Yeezy shoes ever made. Since that time, numerous colorways have hit the market, including this "Wash Orange" model found below.

As you will immediately note, this colorway has a lot of resemblances to the OG "Wave Runner" from 2017, although there are some differences to be found. The sneaker has a mostly grey upper here although the overlays are black and teal. From there, the entire midsole is covered in orange, which is a large pop of color that truly makes these stand out. If you like the 700, then these will most likely be your cup of tea.

In terms of the release date, these are now slated to drop on October 16th of this year for a price of $240 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Adidas

