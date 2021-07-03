Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" was heavily scrutinized when it was first unveiled back in 2017. There were many sneakerheads out there who felt like the shoe wasn't very good and that it was more of Walmart-type offering. In the end, however, fans came around on the shoe and these days, the Yeezy Boost 700 is considered to be one of the greatest shoes to ever be produced by the Yeezy imprint. Over the years, the shoe has continuously gotten new colorways, and fans are always excited to see what comes next.

Now, according to the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia, we now have a unique colorway that has a distinct resemblance to the "Wave Runner" colorway, except with a bit of a twist. As you can see in the image below, this "Wash Orange" model has a grey upper with black overlays and teal hits, just like the "Wave Runner." The key difference here is that the midsole is orange as opposed to white.

Based on the information provided below, these are going to be dropping in October although that release timeline is subject to change. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.