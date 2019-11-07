If you're a fan of Kanye West's Yeezy brand, then you certainly know all about the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 which set the standard for the infamous dad shoe aesthetic that took sneaker culture by storm. Over the past few months, there have been numerous teasers for various different Yeezy shoes including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 which Kanye gifted to DJ Khaled while at the airport one faithful day.

The shoe has a peculiar upper although the silhouette as a whole keeps the same general design principles as the previous 700 models. Based on a new report from py_rates, the first colorway of the 700 V3 is being called "Azael" and will see a massive price drop from $300 USD to $180 USD.

It also seems like this sneaker will be dropping on December 20th which means it is coming just in time for the Holiday season. Kanye has been known to release Yeezys in December so these rumors aren't outside the realm of possibility. Whenever a new Yeezy model is shown off, there are some questions in regards to the shoe's merits so it will be intriguing to see the reception at the time of release.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.